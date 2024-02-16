Has the price of your car insurance went up?

| Readers 784
teal 3-door hatchback on road
Photo by Oli Woodman on Unsplash

Hearing lots of reports about people’s car insurance costs rising dramatically, with some quotes more than doubling.

In the third quarter of 2023, the average price of motor insurance hit a record £561, a rise of 29% compared to the same period in 2022.

Has your renewal price gone up? Be specific with what it was and what it went up to.

Has it got you thinking of ditching the car, or if you are a two-car family, could you go down to one?

 

Recent posts

Brian Walker

Give it time. The funding gap will be narrowed if a united Executive discover a change of culture and keep their heads

Brian O'Neill

Book your tickets for the North Belfast Festival…

Brian O'Neill

Has the price of your car insurance went up?

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation