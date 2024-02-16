Has the price of your car insurance went up?

Hearing lots of reports about people’s car insurance costs rising dramatically, with some quotes more than doubling.
In the third quarter of 2023, the average price of motor insurance hit a record £561, a rise of 29% compared to the same period in 2022.
Has your renewal price gone up? Be specific with what it was and what it went up to.
Has it got you thinking of ditching the car, or if you are a two-car family, could you go down to one?
What on earth is going on with the price of vehicle insurance in Northern Ireland!?! I'm genuinely being priced off the road this year – I simply can not afford to drive! pic.twitter.com/IZBdoxnBA4
— Corr-Johnston (@JulieACorr) February 15, 2024
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.