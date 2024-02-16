Book your tickets for the North Belfast Festival…

The North Belfast Festival is back for a third year. It runs from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th Feb 2024.

It is a great wee festival with a diverse range of activities. Best of all, most events are free or a fiver at most.

I had a great time last year. The tour of Clifton St Orange Lodge and the history walk was fascinating. Did you know Patrick Pearse’s dad carved the statue of St Patrick at the front of St Patrick’s church in Donegal Street?

Slugger will be there for an event next Friday night, ‘North Belfast is Best Belfast’.

You can view the programme on their website, or here is the complete list of events, so get booking!