Belfast One BID: Championing a Dynamic and Unique Belfast City Centre Experience…

The Belfast Summit 2024 takes place tomorrow in The Ulster University. It will look at where Belfast is, and what we need to do to make it a leading city to work, live, socialise and visit. The keynote speaker will be Prof Carlos Moreno, pioneer of the 15 minute city.

Belfast One Business Improvement District is one of the Partners of the Belfast Summit, and their Chief Executive, Alan Crowe, sets out what the BID is doing to foster growth & innovation in Belfast City Centre.

Belfast One Business Improvement District: Fostering Growth and Innovation in Belfast City Centre

Established in 2016, Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID) works on five year mandate, focusing on three core pillars: Promotion, Enhancement, and Support. We serve as the unified voice for an array of businesses within a concentrated one-square-mile radius in Belfast City Centre, our collective endeavours embody the dynamic, innovative, and vibrant essence of this integral part the city.

Promoting Excellence:

At the core of our mandate lies a commitment to increasing footfall into the City Centre. With a responsibility to champion a dynamic, attractive, and unique experience, Belfast One creates strategic marketing campaigns, city dressing initiatives, and targeted events. As the businesses locally are our members we are committed to transparency and ensuring that businesses are kept aware of City Centre activities, including road closures, grant opportunities, City Centre safety information, and events, which allows for informed decision-making. Noteworthy projects, such as the enchanting Spring lanterns, Santas Post Office, Summer Cinema, and the Fashion Show, highlights our dedication to promoting footfall and fostering a thriving City Centre.

Enhancing the Urban Experience:

Under the Enhance pillar, Belfast One is dedicated to delivering projects that elevate the visitor experience and create a positive environment for businesses. Collaborating with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and funding two City Centre Beat officers, we actively contribute to bolstering business and visitor confidence. Our “Clean Team” provides an additional service complementing City Council cleansing, undertaking power washing, shop frontage cleaning, and targeted removal of gum and graffiti. Collaborating with street artists, florists, and lighting experts, we engage in revitalisation projects to make the City Centre not only safer and cleaner but also more attractive and accessible. Our partnerships with initiatives like the “Hit the North Street Art Festival” and placemaking projects such as “Grey to Green” underscore our commitment to enhancing the urban landscape.

Supporting Business Growth:

The Support pillar is how we drive down business costs and providing practical support to all businesses within the BID area. By offering initiatives that not only assist businesses but also improves the visitor experience, we are future-proofing the area. Through all our work we are committed to being a catalyst for positive change, creating an environment where businesses and visitor experiences thrive.

Belfast One Business Improvement District is active in city discussions and events which can enhance the city. The Belfast Summit 2024 is aligned with our commitment to propel the City Centre forward. By participating in events like Belfast Summit, Belfast One contributes our collective voice and expertise to the ongoing dialogue about enhancing Belfast’s dynamics, attractiveness, and uniqueness.