Panel: North Belfast is Best Belfast

Who has the vision and the influence to realise the full potential of the North of the city?

Power is never just vested in politicians. Activists across community, voluntary, education, faith and business sectors also have ideas and the means to influence change. At this event our panel will share their ideas and reflect on your suggestions.

Joining host David McCann around the table are Paul CarlinMatt Shields and Hilary Woods.

Paul Carlin is the chair of the Cavehill Business Association and the ‘no audition’ Cavehill Community Choir. He runs a popular hair salon on the Cavehill Road.

Matt Shields started running at the age of 11 and has kept going. He’s now Parkrun Ireland country manager.

Hilary Woods has been the principal of Belfast Royal Academy since 2017. Her guiding mantra in life is, ‘do what is right not what is easy’.

David McCann (Chair) is a political commentator, deputy editor of Slugger O’Toole, lecturer in politics and government, and an election nerd.

Location: Conor Lecture Theatre. The Birley Building (Old Art College), Ulster University Belfast Campus. Book here 

Ulster University Belfast, Conor Lecture Theatre, BT15 1ED

