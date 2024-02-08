Book your tickets for the Slugger Big House Party Event! – 20th Feb 2024…

Stormont is back! Join us for an informative but fun evening looking ahead to the challenges facing the new Assembly and Executive.

Chaired by Alan Meban. Our panel of experts will be:

Megan Fearon is a former Sinn Fein MLA for Newry and Armagh and was Junior Minister from 2016-17.

Simon Hamilton is a former DUP MLA for Strangford and served as Health, Finance and Economy Minister in the Executive.

Dr Patricia O’Lynn is a former special advisor to the Justice Minister and was the first woman elected as MLA for North Antrim.

David Sterling was Head of the Civil Service from June 2017 until his retirement in August 2020.

Tuesday, February 20th, 2024 – The Dark Horse Belfast. Doors open 6:45pm, show starts 7:30pm sharp.

