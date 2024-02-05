State of the State looks at challenges for the new Executive

Powered by RedCircle

I talk with Ed Roddis and Marie Doyle from Deloitte about the 2024 State of the State Report in Northern Ireland and the challenges facing the new Executive.

What is the report?

Deloitte commissioned Ipsos UK to conduct an online survey of 5,815 UK adults aged 16-75 between 27 October and 1 November 2023, 420 of which lived in Northern Ireland. The research also comprised of interviews with more than 100 leaders in government and public services including permanent secretaries and other senior civil servants, police chief constables, council chief executives, NHS leaders and elected representatives. The interviews took place between September and December 2023 and included a cohort of leaders in NI.