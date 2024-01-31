The Belfast Summit takes place on the 15th February 2024…

An event next month at Ulster University will put Belfast City Centre – good, bad and open to improvement – under the spotlight.

The main draw to the Belfast Summit, organised by communications, public affairs and research specialists MW Advocate, is Professor Carlos Moreno – the creator of the 15-minute city concept and the man who is the driving force behind Paris’s regeneration plan.

Organisers are hoping to stimulate and facilitate a conversation to examine how Belfast can become one of Europe’s leading small city for people to live, work and visit.

The Belfast Summit, which will take place on the 15th February at Ulster University’s Belfast campus, will hear from leaders in business, hospitality, housing and education, each of whom will lay out their vision for the city and how it can thrive. The event is supported by the city’s Business Improvement Districts Belfast One, Destination CQ and Linen Quarter BID along with Ulster University and MW Advocate.

Speaking at the launch, Managing Partner at MW Advocate Brendan Mulgrew said:

“Our city faces a set of unique challenges including its history, the structures of government and the lack of an NI Executive, as well as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and ongoing challenges around public finances and social deprivation. However the potential is clear that by working together and listening to those from across our city, it can become one of the best places to live, work and visit in Europe. “I’m delighted that this event is supported by city’s three BIDs and also to welcome our keynote speaker Carlos Moreno, a world-renowned urbanist and the creator of concept of a 15-minute city where people live within 15 minutes of all the major amenities they require – health, education, public space and retail. This is Carlos’ first visit to Northern Ireland and we’re looking forward to his visit and how his expertise and ideas can have a positive impact on our city.”

Professor Duncan Morrow, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University, said:

“We’re excited to host the Belfast Summit 2024 at our Belfast campus, which has made a transformative contribution to the regeneration of much of the centre of the city. It has also been a catalyst for building new, strong relationships with communities right across the city and for those partners, like Ulster University, who are ambitious for this place and its people. We want to see Belfast flourish as a place to live, work, socialise and, of course, to learn. We are looking forward to welcoming delegates to our Belfast Campus and to hearing about the ideas and vision that each participant has for our city.”

The Belfast Summit takes place on the 15th February 2024 in Ulster University’s Belfast Campus. You can find out more, including how to book your place, at www.belfastsummit.com

Ahead of what will be his first visit to Northern Ireland Carlos Moreno told Slugger: