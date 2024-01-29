Colum Eastwood to boycott White House celebrations…

| Readers 0
architectural photography of white house
Photo by René DeAnda on Unsplash

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is to boycott the White House St Patrick’s celebrations over the Biden administration’s support for Israel.

On the plus side, this should play well with his base, who are generally horrified at the actions of Israel in Gaza.

On the negative side, Ireland is a small country that is incredibly lucky to have such influence in the US. The St Patrick’s Day events are a massive PR opportunity for Ireland north and south. There will always be disagreements, but should we focus on the long-term relationship?

Colum Eastwood to boycott White House celebrations…

