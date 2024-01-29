Colum Eastwood to boycott White House celebrations…

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is to boycott the White House St Patrick’s celebrations over the Biden administration’s support for Israel.

What’s happening in Gaza is a genocide and the response of the international community is heinously deficient. I can’t in good conscience attend White House parties, rub shoulders and drink Guinness while the horrifying impacts of this brutal war continue. pic.twitter.com/qMLmNunYDP — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) January 29, 2024

On the plus side, this should play well with his base, who are generally horrified at the actions of Israel in Gaza.

On the negative side, Ireland is a small country that is incredibly lucky to have such influence in the US. The St Patrick’s Day events are a massive PR opportunity for Ireland north and south. There will always be disagreements, but should we focus on the long-term relationship?