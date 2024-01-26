Robin Swann to contest South Antrim against Paul Girvan…

Robin Swann will attempt to take the seat from DUP’s Paul Girvan at the next general election. From Suzanne Breen in the BelTel:

In a surprise move, the former health minister is to shift from North Antrim to try to unseat DUP MP Paul Girvan in the neighbouring constituency. The UUP believes Mr Girvan is vulnerable. The party won the seat in 2015, but lost it two years later and was 3,000 votes behind the DUP in the last Westminster election. It hopes that Mr Swann’s popularity will help bridge that gap as he will potentially attract unionist, Alliance and nationalist voters. He will be formally selected as a candidate next week. The former Stormont minister had been expected to go head-to-head with Ian Paisley MP in North Antrim, but it is understood that UUP leader, Doug Beattie, convinced him South Antrim is winnable.

I am the only one who gets Paul Girvan confused with ex DUP First Minister Paul Givan?

Paul Girvan is the guy below. To be honest, I have never seen him before in my life. Nothing against the guy but he does seem to keep a low profile.

This bodes well for the higher profile Robin Swann who generally has a positive public image as a likable guy.