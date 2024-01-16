I love this quote from a Brian Feeney column last week:

In 1967 Enver Hoxha, the Albanian Stalinist dictator, said in his new year message: “This year will be harder than last year. On the other hand, it will be easier than next year.” Inspirational stuff indeed.

A few tweets give a good overview of all that is not well on the good ship Northern Ireland. As you may have noticed we woke up to a blanket of snow. Good job that roads service is there to keep the roads clear, oh wait…

Real pressure now building on Chris Heaton-Harris to release the money for public sector pay rises: Unite has just announced that Roads Service staff will not just be striking on Thursday, but for a week until next Wednesday, with no road gritting. In mid-winter, that's a crisis. — Sam McBride (@SJAMcBride) January 15, 2024

Still, lucky we have our world-class ‘free’ health service:

Are NI’s hospital waiting lists over twice as long as they are in Ireland? Yes – according to available data. Over 281,000 people, per million people in NI, are on a waiting list for appointments, compared with 138,000 per million in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/C2GP7RHV8J — FactCheckNI (@FactCheckNI) January 15, 2024

And it is great that we give ALL our kids the opportunity of a great education…

New country and regional spending data was published recently; it shows the gap between NI and England for secondary education spending is continuing to grow. For every £1 spent on secondary pupils in England in 2022/23 only 59.6p was spent on pupils in Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/2G2YK6oDVU — Peter Donaghy (@peterdonaghy) January 15, 2024

Oh well, at least the lights are on for now…

Northern Ireland's electricity grid is short of power. It entered an amber alert state at 5pm. There's no immediate risk of blackouts – but this is an example of the overly-tight margins since Kilroot's bungled closure.

➡️https://t.co/GrgkiG2pkkhttps://t.co/GrgkiG2pkk — Sam McBride (@SJAMcBride) January 15, 2024