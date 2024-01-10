In the media, as in life. No ones is irreplaceable…

man in black crew neck t-shirt standing in front of people
Photo by Carlynn Alarid on Unsplash

Remember when RTÉ told us that they had to pay massive salaries to talent like Ryan Tubridy or they would lose them to rivals? It turns out those ‘stars’ may not have been worth as much as their agents made out. Reports estimate Tubridy’s new annual salary of between £50,000 to £80,000 with Virgin Radio for his new show there.

Locally, our own best-paid ‘star’ Stephen Nolan is enjoying a well-earned rest in America. But I do wonder if he ever gets nervous about his position, as some seem more than happy with his replacement.

Discovering that the world keeps turning just fine without you is one of the best life lessons you can get. Years ago, I had my own company, and I never took much time off, thinking I was essential to the running of the place. When I left I imagined they would be on the phone all the time asking me things. Instead, what happened was the phone never rang once. After initial hurt feelings, I realised it was a great lesson not to work too much or have high opinions of yourself.

“Humility is the solid foundation of all virtues.” – Confucius.

