Here be dragons…

2024 is the year of the dragon. I was born in a dragon year, and supposedly I am confident, intelligent, and ambitious. Also passionate and energetic.

I guess it would also explain my occasional habit of flying over small villages and vapouring random residents.

Anyway, this was brought to mind when I saw this fabulous dragon drone show of a dragon. How cool is this?

Drone shows are pretty cool, and the Chinese seem to be leading the way in spectacle.

YouTube video

Happy New Year to all our readers.

