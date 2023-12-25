Open Christmas Day chat…

In the spirit of the famous 1914 Christmas Truce of WW1, I ask that you avoid our usual divisive subjects, we want to give the mods a well-earned rest.

You can chat about what you are up to today, memories of Christmas past, what books you are reading, or TV shows you are enjoying. Whatever you like.

On behalf of the Slugger team, I wish you a Happy and safe Christmas. Let’s hope next year will be better for everyone.

If you feel like buying Slugger a Christmas drink please do give a donation. Slugger is reader-supported, so your donations help to keep us lit into 2024!

