Fergal Keane on the state of the World today…

I had the pleasure of attending the 25th Anniversary of the John Hume & David Trimble Nobel Peace Prize in the Guildhall in Derry yesterday. The event was organised by the John And Pat Hume Foundation.

As part of the event, there was a video address by the journalist Fergal Keane. In it, he covers not only Northern Ireland but the general state of the world today.

It is only 7 minutes long, so give it the attention it deserves.

