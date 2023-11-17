Tánaiste Micheál Martin visits Israel and Ramallah…

I don’t envy Micheál Martin trying to walk the diplomatic middle ground with his visit to the Middle East. Meeting with both sides of the conflict is very tricky in such a volatile situation.
Very good to meet with Palestinian Authority PM @DrShtayyeh in Ramallah. I expressed my sympathy to the Palestinian people over civilian deaths in Gaza
We discussed the role the international community must play in the path to peace & Ireland’s support for the two State solution pic.twitter.com/aXQn15ElsM
— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 16, 2023
This morning in Israel I witnessed the devastation caused by the Oct 7 attack in Sderot and Kibbutz Be’eri, where Emily Hand was taken hostage, w/ Israeli FM @elicoh1
I unreservedly condemn the brutal attack by Hamas & call for the immediate & unconditional release of hostages pic.twitter.com/gj751Qw4fz
— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 16, 2023
