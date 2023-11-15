Northern Ireland’s unemployment rate reached a record low of just 2.1%…

This was 24,000 (23.3%) higher than the pre-pandemic figure in October-December 2019.

So there you have it. We are basically at full employment, but we also have a lot of people economically inactive.

The challenge is how to get more people back into the workforce. Does anyone have a link to more in-depth research on why people are economically inactive? I wonder what the breakdown is between people who are retired, in full-time education, sick or disabled and those with caring responsibilities. It does seem a bit odd lumping all these groups together.