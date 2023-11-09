Is Suella Braverman heading for the sack?

"Home Secretary Suella Braverman speaks at policing conference" by UK Government is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

There is something of the Cruella DeVille about Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Obviously, I am not saying she wants a coat made from the skins of migrant children, well I hope not.

The BBC has a nice round-up of her top rants:

A year ago, she talked about an “invasion” of migrants.

Her deputy Robert Jenrick wouldn’t repeat the word.

A month ago, Mrs Braverman talked of a “hurricane” of migrants coming to the UK – and suggested too many were too squeamish about immigration.

Again, it was her colleagues left publicly squeamish when asked if they agreed with her language.

A week or so ago, another intervention.

The pro-Palestinian protests were “hate marches”.

And now her article in The Times.

“These latest comments are unhinged,” one senior Conservative tells me.

A senior Conservative MP adds: “The home secretary’s awfulness is now a reflection on the prime minister. Keeping her in post is damaging him.”

A third source, a senior Tory, claims her remarks about Northern Ireland are “wholly offensive and ignorant.”

What did she say about poor old us?

My pearls have never been clutched so tightly.

But it seems the end may be nigh for Braverman with rumours circulating that she may get sacked. Could not happen to a nicer person.

