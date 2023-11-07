Jon Boutcher is the new PSNI Chief Constable

Despite the salary of nearly a quarter of a million a year only 2 people applied for the job. Given the scale of the problems in the PSNI you would not blame people for not wanting the hassle.
So I suppose we should credit the bravery of Jon Boutcher for wanting to take on the task.
I wish him the best of luck (he is going to need it).
BREAKING | Jon Boutcher announced as new PSNI Chief Constable https://t.co/OMqYioBIsj
— Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) November 7, 2023
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.