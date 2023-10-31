Is there any merit in skipping the inquiries and just interrogating our politics for answers?

While the Covid Enquiry brings out some gems like this:
Cummings on Boris Johnson via texts to Cain:
"Get in here he's melting down…"
"I've had to sit here for 2 hours just to stop him saying stupid shit…"
"He's back to Jaws mode wank…"
[Mayor in Jaws movie wanted to keep beaches open]
"I'm exhausted with him" replies Cain. pic.twitter.com/IiayrJY0GS
— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 31, 2023
Over on Channel 4’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock gets interrogated by a Liz Truss look-alike. I wonder if she is available for any future enquiries?
Why on earth would you ever voluntarily sign up for this?
Here is the uncensored version (contains swearing) for those who enjoy watching Ex Conservative Ministers get taken down a peg or two…
This was glorious to watch pic.twitter.com/ZkUMvdzBV0
— WayneDavid (@WayneDavid81) October 30, 2023
The lines between reality and showbiz get ever more blurred…
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.