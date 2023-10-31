Flooding across Northern Ireland…

person with rain boots standing on body of water
Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

You may have noticed it has been a bit wet the past few days. However in Belfast, we seem to have been spared the worst of it.

The same can’t be said for Newry, where the canal burst its banks.

This man went for a swim- better him than me, as God knows what he is swimming through.

How is it in your neck of the woods?

