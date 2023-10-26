Sit up straight and smile, the rich yanks are in town…

It is all smiles up at Stormont today for the Senior US Business Delegation event.
The Speaker Alex Maskey leads the @USAmbUK Jane Hartley, @USEnvoyNI Joe Kennedy III and party leaders @moneillsf, @J_Donaldson_MP, @naomi_long, and @BeattieDoug into the Great Hall as part of the Senior US Business Delegation event. pic.twitter.com/eevsrl410B
— Northern Ireland Assembly (@niassembly) October 25, 2023
Lets all ignore the fact that we have no government and every public service is going to hell in a handcart.
Still investment and jobs is always welcome so smile like you are on the wrong side of the nuthouse!!
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.