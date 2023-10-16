Neo liberal Rorschach test…

I can across this tweet below:

Every city block that doesn’t let you loiter outside with your homies is a policy failure. pic.twitter.com/EnsSa69VDg — Lord of Leisure (@lavitalenta) October 13, 2023

At first glance I was thinking – those poor fellas, nothing to do but sit around bored.

Then I thought hold on a minute, hanging out with your mates having a chat is a great way to spend your time.

Why did I immediately think negative thoughts on viewing the photo? Has our culture taught me to people being ‘unproductive’ as bad?

In our capitalist culture work is fetishised. People eat lunch at their desks, ready meals after work, checking emails and doing work at night and weekends.

When time is money hanging out with friends can be seen as an opportunity cost.

Maybe I am overthinking but it’s interesting to notice your own preconceptions and ask why we believe the things we do.