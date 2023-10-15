Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

| Readers 7289
open sunday sign, signage, open
Photo by paulbr75 on Pixabay

The idea for Open Sunday is to let you discuss what you like.

Just two rules. Keep it civil and no man/woman playing.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

Brian O'Neill

Open sunday – politics free zone…

Alan Meban (Alan in Belfast)

DUP Conference report #DUP23