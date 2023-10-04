Jon Boutcher chosen as interim PSNI chief constable…

From the BBC:

He would assume the temporary role after previous Chief Constable Simon Byrne quit in September after a series of crises under his leadership.

Mr Boutcher has decades of experience within policing and is a former chief of Bedfordshire Police.

He has spent the past five years overseeing an investigation into the activities of the Army’s top agent within the IRA during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

His report into the agent, who was known as Stakeknife, is due to be published in the coming months.

I wish him the best of luck. He is going to need it…

