Latest poll has Sinn Féin still on course to be the largest party in the next Dáil…

In a poll for the Irish Times, Sinn Féin is on 34%.
Mary Lou McDonald is the most popular choice for Taoiseach.
Most worryingly for Fianna Fáil and Fianna Gael is the drop in support amongst young people:
Fine Gael polling at 11% for 18-24-year-olds
Sinn Féin polling at 44%
Fianna Fáil polling at 9% for 25-34-year-olds
Sinn Féin polling at 43%
It’s not a big shock to find that young people are p*ssed off at being priced out of their own country and unable to buy a house.
