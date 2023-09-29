Latest poll has Sinn Féin still on course to be the largest party in the next Dáil…

In a poll for the Irish Times, Sinn Féin is on 34%.

Sinn Féin extends lead to stay on course to be largest party in next Dáil — Irish Times/Ipsos opinion poll threadhttps://t.co/gC6o79HkVD — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) September 28, 2023

Mary Lou McDonald is the most popular choice for Taoiseach.

Irish Times/Ipsos poll thread #1 Mary Lou McDonald most popular choice for taoiseachhttps://t.co/OK3ngUFuJR — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) September 29, 2023

Most worryingly for Fianna Fáil and Fianna Gael is the drop in support amongst young people:

Fine Gael polling at 11% for 18-24-year-olds

Sinn Féin polling at 44%

Fianna Fáil polling at 9% for 25-34-year-olds

Sinn Féin polling at 43%

It’s not a big shock to find that young people are p*ssed off at being priced out of their own country and unable to buy a house.