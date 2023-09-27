The normalisation of cocaine in society…

Yesterday’s dramatic raid on a container ship off the coast of Cork is estimated to have captured at least 100 million euro worth of cocaine.

Army Rangers being winched onto MV Matthew a long way off Cork coast. The ship is carrying a huge quantity of drugs, believed to be cocaine. The Naval Service's LÉ William Butler Yeats fired twice at the large vessel to deter it from trying to escape#Ireland 🇮🇪 👌🤌 pic.twitter.com/D1Bk6Z38H6 — Conor Lally (@conormlally) September 26, 2023

This is in addition to the estimated 120 million of cocaine captured when a ship ran aground on the Wexford coast.

It is unclear whether these drugs were destined for the Irish market. When you think how much gets captured, you wonder how much gets through.

Taking to community workers, I was surprised to discover how mainstream cocaine use is now. It is in every town in Ireland.

Chatting with a guy from Leitrim the other week, he told me that even in rural Leitrim, the drug is very common. He is a GAA coach, and there was a situation during the summer when 4 players from the opposing team were taking cocaine before the game to boost their performance.

Former Limerick hurling All-Star Ciarán Carey hit the news for claiming GAA players in ‘every club in the country’ are choosing to use cocaine instead of alcohol, with the drug becoming more accessible to young people during the pandemic.

To be clear, this is not unique to GAA is it across all of society, with many people making it a part of their normal night out.

How best to deal with the problem? If people are going to do it should the government just legalise it and tax it?