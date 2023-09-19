Mickey Harte to be the next manager of Derry GAA team…

"Anthony Griffin, High Fielder" by Kman999 is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Every year, I write the Slugger April Fool, but even I would have dismissed Mickey Harte switching allegiance to Derry and being too unbelievable, but thus it has come to pass.

There is no love lost between Tyrone and Derry GAA, and the reaction to the news has been one of shock from fans of both countries. Owen Mulligan, who played in Harte’s three Tyrone All-Ireland winning teams said “May as well have joined Rangers”.

As usual, former GAA pundit Joe Brolly gave the best pithy comment:

Will he be able to bring his winning ways to Derry or are Harte’s best years behind him?

