The push begins for a border poll in 2030…

At the Féile an Phobail summer school this year, a panel from Irelands Future discussed their campaign for a border poll on reunification to happen in 2030. They explained their logic in picking this date, but honestly, I forgot the details. It had something to do with the timing of the elections, but I think the main reason is that 2030 has a catchy ring to it.

Last week, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood backed the plans.

🚨Significant intervention from @SDLPlive leader @columeastwood 🚨Academics also citing 2030 as year referendum most likely to be held 🚨Overall objective – to create a new Ireland that is a world class place for all of its citizens to live regardless of background or identity https://t.co/iDqgrGVKLD — Ireland's Future – Todhchaí na hÉireann (@IrelandsFuture) September 8, 2023

Not to be outdone, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wrapped the green flag around him and declared his desire to see Irish Unity in his lifetime.

Taoiseach: “Why is there a double standard applied to Irish politicians … when we say we’d like to see a United Ireland.” “The PM describes himself as a proud unionist. The SoS often talks about how committed he is to the union . Not only to we accept that – we respect it.” pic.twitter.com/73Lx86p5IE — Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) September 15, 2023

In response to the remarks, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said:

“I know the Taoiseach has got a lot of domestic politics on his plate but occasionally unhelpful comments down in Dublin do resonate up here amongst the unionist community and I need the clearest pitch possible to get the executive up and running,”

The remark immediately drew scorn from many, including Chris Donnelly:

We need to nail, once & for all, the idea that expressing support for the Union is normal & acceptable but to endorse Unity is to provoke fear, antagonise & seek instability. https://t.co/AoxDaX4q5S — Chris Donnelly (@chrisadonnelly) September 11, 2023

Whatever your position on reunification, expect calls for a border poll to increase over the next few years. If or when Labour get into power will Hilary Benn be more amenable to setting a date for the border poll?