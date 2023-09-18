The push begins for a border poll in 2030…

| Readers 2507

At the Féile an Phobail summer school this year, a panel from Irelands Future discussed their campaign for a border poll on reunification to happen in 2030. They explained their logic in picking this date, but honestly, I forgot the details. It had something to do with the timing of the elections, but I think the main reason is that 2030 has a catchy ring to it.

Last week, SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood backed the plans.

Not to be outdone, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wrapped the green flag around him and declared his desire to see Irish Unity in his lifetime.

In response to the remarks, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said:

“I know the Taoiseach has got a lot of domestic politics on his plate but occasionally unhelpful comments down in Dublin do resonate up here amongst the unionist community and I need the clearest pitch possible to get the executive up and running,”

The remark immediately drew scorn from many, including Chris Donnelly:

Whatever your position on reunification, expect calls for a border poll to increase over the next few years. If or when Labour get into power will Hilary Benn be more amenable to setting a date for the border poll?

Brian O'Neill

