New 20mph speed limit in Wales will save lives

Today Wales, in a move that will undoubtedly save lives, has reduced its speed limit on ‘restricted roads’ to 20 miles per hour. It is one of the first countries in the world to introduce such a measure.

The SNP and Green government in Scotland want to introduce similar measures by 2025.

Way back in 2013 Conall McDevitt MLA brought forward a similar Private Members Bill to the Assembly which sadly did not progress into law.

37% of Welsh roads are 30mph roads and this will now fall to just 3%.

The Welsh Government has said that “our assessment shows an average increase of one minute per journey, which results in a saving of nine lives and prevents 98 serious injuries annually.”

Expect the Tories to seize the new laws as an opportunity to wage a ‘culture war’ ahead of the Westminster election.

However supporters argue that 20mph zones will lead to a surge in the number of children walking and cycling to school, will reduce the number of people seriously injured or killed on the roads and improve air quality.

Stormont should have introduced this when the opportunity presented itself a decade ago.

