You can rent this Belfast apartment for a bargain £4,500 a month…

| Readers 1530
white wooden dresser with mirror
This is not the apartment but a stock photo. Photo by Minh Pham on Unsplash

Fancy a bit of City Centre living? Got more money than sense? I have the rental just for you. This penthouse apartment on Montgomery St is on the market for only £4500 a month.

Who would rent such a place? I suppose they are targeting celebrities in town filming at Titanic Studios. Or the deep-pocket corporate market could hire it for executives.

Back in the real world, PropertyPal say the average property price is now £200,600, and the average rental property is £791 per month

As seen on Reddit.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

You can rent this Belfast apartment for a bargain £4,500 a month…

Brian O'Neill

Controversy Legacy Bill passes through Commons…

Soapbox

LA vs Belfast: How do you move forward in a divided city? (Tuesday 12 September) #imaginebelfast

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation