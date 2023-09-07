Controversy Legacy Bill passes through Commons…

“We must be honest about what we can realistically deliver for people in circumstances where the prospects of achieving justice in the traditional sense are so vanishingly small,” he added.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minster) Leo Varadkar said it was “the wrong way to go about dealing with legacy issues in Northern Ireland”.

“There aren’t many things that all of the five main parties in Northern Ireland agree on but they all agreed this is wrong, and this is not victim-centred and not human-rights proofed,” Mr Varadkar told reporters in County Wicklow.

He said the Irish attorney general is preparing advice on whether the case could be taken to the European Court of Human Rights, “essentially saying that this bill, this act is not compliant with the European Convention on Human Rights, of which United Kingdom is a signatory”.

DUP assembly member Emma Little-Pengelly said the “abhorrent” passage of the bill represents a “dark day for innocent victims of the Troubles”.

Ms Little-Pengelly said the bill “plays into the hands of those who want to airbrush the past”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said he was “angry and ashamed” at the outcome of the vote and called on the Irish government to intervene.

“The British Government doesn’t care about the rights of victims but the international human rights standards that we all enjoy must be defended,” he said.

Speaking before the debate, Sinn Féin MP John Finucane described the bill as devastating for families, adding it would unilaterally close the door on them getting truth and justice.

Mr Finucane’s father, solicitor Pat Finucane, was shot dead by loyalist gunmen at his home in Belfast in 1989.

Grainne Teggart, of Amnesty International UK, said it was a “dark day for justice” and that the law only absolves “those responsible for conflict-related abuses – and, shamefully, all under the guise of reconciliation”.

Victims’ rights campaigner Raymond McCord, whose son Raymond Jnr was murdered by loyalists in 1997, said the UK government had shown no compassion for victims.

“My next step is taking the government to court, [they] simply don’t care about truth and justice,” he said.