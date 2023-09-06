PSNI data blunder could end up costing £240 million…

From the BBC:

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd gave evidence to a Westminster committee on Tuesday.

Ass Ch Con Todd said the force has calculated some estimated costs that it could potentially incur after investigations are completed.

He told the Northern Ireland Affairs committee that recovery costs were calculated at approximately £24m to £37m, while individual claims for litigation were estimated at potentially up to £180m.

When you consider that the PSNI already has a funding gap of around £50 million, this blunder puts even more pressure on the PSNI budget.

In other news, Catholic PSNI officers have been advised to bring their guns to mass. A peeler’s lot continues to be not a happy one…

