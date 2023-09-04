Simon Byrne resigns as PSNI Chief Constable…

So it seems Simon Bryne has finally caved into the pressure and resigned as Chief Peeler.

He was only in the job 4 years, but I imagine for him, it felt like 40.

There was the recent data breach, then the issues with the handling of the Sean Graham Massacre commemoration. But what seemed to finish him off was losing the confidence of the rank and file. You can’t lead if your employees are not willing to follow you.

Being a peeler in a divided society like ours is a challenge; being the head honcho is even more of a head wreck. Mind you, the £230,000 salary helps cushion the blows. Simon Byrne seemed to have very low profile; you only heard from him when something went wrong.

Drew Harris is having a tough time as Garda Chief. Might he be tempted to come back home? You could argue that as an ex-head of the Special Branch, he has the skill set to tackle the paramilitaries and crime gangs. Or maybe we need an outsider to revamp the beleaguered PSNI.

