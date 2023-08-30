DUP say PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne must resign…

From the BBC:

On Wednesday, the DUP’s Trevor Clarke, a member of the Policing Board said Mr Byrne’s position had become untenable.

“It’s clear the officers don’t have confidence and now politicians don’t have confidence and clearly the public won’t have confidence.

“The only option open to Simon is to resign,” he told BBC News NI’s Good Morning Ulster.

“Where a judge has said a chief constable’s prepared to sacrifice his young officers, how can the chief constable or anyone else expect their support or anyone else’s support after that.

“It’s difficult to see any credibility that the chief constable has left.”