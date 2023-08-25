Donald Trump becomes the first former US president to get an arrest mugshot…

Donald Trump surrendered in Georgia on charges of plotting to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. From the BBC:
Mr Trump had to pay a bail bond of $200,000 (£160,000) to be released from the Atlanta jail while he awaits trial.
Afterwards, he described the case as “a travesty of justice”.
It was his fourth arrest in five months in a criminal case, but this was his first police booking photo.
Records posted on the jail’s website described Mr Trump as a white male, 6ft 3in, and weighing 215lbs (97kg), with blond or strawberry hair and blue eyes. His inmate number was P01135809.
