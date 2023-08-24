Fury as Royal Mail honours notorious illegal immigrant on new stamps…

| Readers 673

It has been 65 years since Paddington Bear blazingly ignored UK immigration rules to rock up on these shores to sponge off the good nature of the tax-paying Brown family.

Hailing from deepest darkest Peru the bear has shown a continual disregard for the rule of law. His past eventually caught up with him and he was rightly sentenced to jail before making a daring escape with the help of the ruthless Irish criminal Knuckles McGinty.

Why the Royal Mail chose to idolise such an irredeemable reprobate is beyond me. But if you do want to buy the stamps you can do so here…

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Fury as Royal Mail honours notorious illegal immigrant on new stamps…

Brian O'Neill

If you come for the king, you best not miss…

Samuel Thompson

Algeria and Northern Ireland: Does History Repeat Itself or Does it Merely Rhyme?

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation