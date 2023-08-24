Fury as Royal Mail honours notorious illegal immigrant on new stamps…

It has been 65 years since Paddington Bear blazingly ignored UK immigration rules to rock up on these shores to sponge off the good nature of the tax-paying Brown family.

Hailing from deepest darkest Peru the bear has shown a continual disregard for the rule of law. His past eventually caught up with him and he was rightly sentenced to jail before making a daring escape with the help of the ruthless Irish criminal Knuckles McGinty.

Why the Royal Mail chose to idolise such an irredeemable reprobate is beyond me. But if you do want to buy the stamps you can do so here…