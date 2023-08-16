What is your media diet like these days?

I am going to write more about the current issues with BBC NI, but I was curious to know how your media diet has changed over the years.
I find these days I watch more YouTube than the BBC. The vast range of subjects on Youtube appeals to my diverse interests.
As for audio, I listen to more podcasts than live radio. Again there is a massive range of podcasts out there, and I like when they go deep on a subject or an interview.
When it comes to newspapers, I buy the Irish News and Daily Mirror for my parents, so I read them in their house. If I was not buying them for my parents, I don’t think I would bother buying any newspaper at all.
Online I mostly read The Verge (Tech news), FT and BBC News. I do have an online subscription to the Beltel but I would not read it that much.
I find the issue these days is there is just too much content. Too many TV Shows, movies, news, podcasts – it can quickly become overwhelming.
The problem for the BBC is they are no longer competing against ITV but podcasts, Netflix, Prime, Tiktok, social media etc.
How have your tastes changed?
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.