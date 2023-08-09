Féile an Phobail helping young people sing all their cares away…

Féile an Phobail has grown massively over the past 35 years to become the biggest festival of its kind in Ireland.

This year’s festival has over 300 events, and I personally have been enjoying a lot of the debates and concerts.

What’s Going On! 10,000 people at Féile Dance Night singing the Four Non Blondes hit during Multunes powerful DJ set. The biggest and best Féile Dance Night ever! pic.twitter.com/to8j7HMWhK — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2023

I wanted to give Féile particular credit for last night’s rave event in the Falls Park. Youth events are a nightmare to do, there are so many challenges with safeguarding that many groups and organisations just don’t bother with the hassle anymore. It is sad to see the decline in the youth clubs and discos that were a part of many of our teenage years. This is really unfair to youth people, who are often really restricted for activities, and many end up roaming the streets or hanging out in parks or graveyards.

Sticking 10,000 young people together in the Falls Park with the resulting heady mix of hormones and booze is a risk, but Féile ably pulls it off every year. I am sure there were a few incidents but I imagine they were quickly managed by the on-site security and first aid crews.

Féile does get flack for the Wolfe Tones concert but it is unfair to concentrate on one event out of over 300 and ignore all the good work they do.

Our youth mental health is in pretty bad shape, so it would be good if Féile or some other organisation put on more events for younger people. All of us need more fun, life is short.

Last night there were no bonfires in Belfast. The destruction that formerly happened in communities on 8th August didn’t happen yet again. Instead young people danced the night away in the Falls Park at Féile Dance Night and they were superb! That is the future! pic.twitter.com/8dKS2ePWMe — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 9, 2023