Féile an Phobail helping young people sing all their cares away…

| Readers 3295
crowd facing lighted stage
Photo by ActionVance on Unsplash

Féile an Phobail has grown massively over the past 35 years to become the biggest festival of its kind in Ireland.

This year’s festival has over 300 events, and I personally have been enjoying a lot of the debates and concerts.

I wanted to give Féile particular credit for last night’s rave event in the Falls Park. Youth events are a nightmare to do, there are so many challenges with safeguarding that many groups and organisations just don’t bother with the hassle anymore. It is sad to see the decline in the youth clubs and discos that were a part of many of our teenage years. This is really unfair to youth people, who are often really restricted for activities, and many end up roaming the streets or hanging out in parks or graveyards.

Sticking 10,000 young people together in the Falls Park with the resulting heady mix of hormones and booze is a risk, but Féile ably pulls it off every year. I am sure there were a few incidents but I imagine they were quickly managed by the on-site security and first aid crews.

Féile does get flack for the Wolfe Tones concert but it is unfair to concentrate on one event out of over 300 and ignore all the good work they do.

Our youth mental health is in pretty bad shape, so it would be good if Féile or some other organisation put on more events for younger people. All of us need more fun, life is short.

 

 

 

Recent posts

Frank Schnittger

Sovereignty 2045 Chapter 3: Belfast

Brian O'Neill

Details of PSNI officers and staff based at MI5 included in ‘potentially the UKs worst data leak’…

Brian O'Neill

Féile an Phobail helping young people sing all their cares away…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation