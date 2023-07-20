Women’s World Cup 2023 starts today…

"UIS Women's Soccer vs. Hannibal-LeGrange" by Jeremy Wilburn is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

The Women’s World Cup 2023 is hosted by Australia and New Zealand. I confess I am not really into sports so I will not be watching it, but I am curious how many football fans will be tuning in.

Women’s football has grown in popularity over the past decade, but it still seems overshadowed by the male game. Is is sexism or is the male game more exciting to watch?

I thought this video was excellent at challenging perceptions:

Ireland is currently playing Australia. Best of luck to them:

