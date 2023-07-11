The state of us! Slugger’s panel at the John Hewitt International Summer School #JHISS23

The John Hewitt International Summer School is back in Armagh towards the end of July. And Slugger O’Toole is running a panel at 7pm on Tuesday 25th. Details on how to sign up to attend in person on the John Hewitt Society website (ticketsolve).

If Northern Ireland had a mother, she might stop it at the front door and say, “The state of you! You can’t go out looking like that.” It’s easy to find fault and criticise the Northern Ireland political system. Arguably, politicians have a large role in boosting or diminishing public confidence and trust in the democratic institutions. But the electorate also need to provide challenge and community leadership. So, what might be some solutions?

We’ve assembled a panel who will bring their ideas to the table and pitch potential ways to improve the polity. On the night, we’d love to hear your suggestions too. Joining me around the table will be Megan Fearon, Lee Reynolds and Jon Tonge.

Megan Fearon was a former Sinn Féin MLA for Newry and Armagh (2012-2020) and Junior Minister in The Executive Office, the youngest government minister in Europe. She is now senior policy and public affairs manager at the Open University in Ireland, promoting educational opportunities and lifelong learning for all.

Lee Reynolds was a former special adviser to First minister Arlene Foster, a previous DUP's Director of Policy (2010-2020) and a Belfast City Councillor. He ran the Vote Leave campaign in Northern Ireland in 2016. Lee was the winner of the Beard of Ireland title in 2018 and 2019.

Jon Tonge is Professor of Politics at the University of Liverpool and the author, co-author and editor of numerous books on Northern Ireland politics. As a political commentator, he is the so-called, 'Mystic Meg of political forecasting,' during elections.

Other events at the summer school that may interest Slugger readers include: