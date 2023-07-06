President Higgins has a popular mandate from the Irish people to speak on their behalf…

| Readers 482

The Irish Times opinion columnist, Finn McRedmond, raises pearl clutching to a fine art form in We should not expect contrition from Michael D Higgins.

The President has few executive functions, but it is only convention that he should not enter into public debate on topics broadly within the purview of the government of the day. Questioning the appropriateness of having an Irish academic who saw fit to become a Dame of the British Empire chair a forum on Irish neutrality is a reasonable position to adopt. Britain is, after all, a leading member of NATO, and indeed one of its more belligerent members. Does this not pre-empt that debate just a little bit or at least create the appearance that it might?

Finn McRedmond accuses the President of failing to consult his electorate about whether they wished him to comment on the UK failing to properly remember the worst excesses of the British empire. Quite apart from the fact the President has no means of “consulting his electorate”, his comments were quite apt. Nigel Farage had been in Ireland urging the Irish people to follow the UK out of the EU because EU membership was, in his view, comparable to colonialism under British rule.

It may be the convention in Britain for the King, as head of state, not to comment on public affairs. But President Higgins, unlike the King, has a popular mandate from the Irish people to speak on their behalf. Anyone who voted for the President not realising he has a proclivity to make wide ranging remarks on all manner of issues of public concern had not been paying attention. We voted for Michel D. Higgins in the full knowledge of his many foibles. We did not want a stuffed dummy.

Recent posts

Frank Schnittger

President Higgins has a popular mandate from the Irish people to speak on their behalf…

Mick Fealty

Demographic benefits have been real but nationalism must bring its own ‘theory of government’ to bear on the future

Brian Walker

In Northern Ireland Westminster Rules, OK or not

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation