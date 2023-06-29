What politician in their right mind would want to go into an executive to administer such terrible cuts?

| Readers 2435

It seems every day, we get news of yet more cuts. We have schools with food banks, plans to turn off streetlights, and the health service has waiting lists so long that many people will not live to get the operation they so badly need. It is all very grim.

It does all beg the question, what politician in their right mind would want to go into an executive to administer such terrible cuts? Imagine the grief whatever poor sod is education minister would get from the Nolan Show as they announce yet more cuts to schools’ budgets. The pressure would be intolerable.

As much as our politicians may claim they want to get back to work, but I expect they are breathing a sigh of relief that they are not getting the flack for all the cuts.

Will the executive be restored in the autumn? Or will we keep on drifting rudderless?

It is hard to be optimistic. The cost of living increases are hurting a lot of families. Drug abuse has gone mainstream. Many sectors are still under pressure with staff shortages and high burnout rates.

Could someone PLEASE give us some hope? Even just a tiny bit?

Recent posts

Michael Hehir

What the council votes say about the next Assembly and Westminster elections: Strangford, U Bann, W Tyrone plus NI Summary…

Brian O'Neill

What politician in their right mind would want to go into an executive to administer such terrible cuts?

Mick Fealty

“I survived the f*cking Troubles and I survived all the sh*te that was going with it…”

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation