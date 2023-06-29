It seems every day, we get news of yet more cuts. We have schools with food banks, plans to turn off streetlights, and the health service has waiting lists so long that many people will not live to get the operation they so badly need. It is all very grim.

It does all beg the question, what politician in their right mind would want to go into an executive to administer such terrible cuts? Imagine the grief whatever poor sod is education minister would get from the Nolan Show as they announce yet more cuts to schools’ budgets. The pressure would be intolerable.

As much as our politicians may claim they want to get back to work, but I expect they are breathing a sigh of relief that they are not getting the flack for all the cuts.

Will the executive be restored in the autumn? Or will we keep on drifting rudderless?

It is hard to be optimistic. The cost of living increases are hurting a lot of families. Drug abuse has gone mainstream. Many sectors are still under pressure with staff shortages and high burnout rates.

Could someone PLEASE give us some hope? Even just a tiny bit?

"Talking bollocks": Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris' sweary response as he is challenged by SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite on Stormont budget cuts impacting children and young people. 📰 Full story: https://t.co/TlSJ2T4Ait @BelfastLive @chhcalling pic.twitter.com/zf9JBAqO3y — Brendan Hughes (@brendanhughes64) June 29, 2023