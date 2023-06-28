“I survived the f*cking Troubles and I survived all the sh*te that was going with it…”

I’m often wary of material that deals directly with our conflicted past, whether in books, films or as a series like the BBC’s latest chronicle of the Troubles, Once Upon A Time in Northern Ireland. Often there’s some too clever narrative shortcut at play.

Before I dive into this rare piece of slow journalism, some context on how journalism has mission drifted since 1998. Einstein said explanations should be as simple as possible, not simpler, whilst closer to home Jarleth Kearney accurately observed that…

…there’s too much play-acting at peace-making. Reconciliation needs our urgent, relentless attention. It’s a lifetime journey – not an election cycle.

Our public space has become cluttered with tidily packaged, but profoundly unanchored accounts of the past that are easily cast off once their seemingly reliable narrative runs out of road or no longer appears to hold the answers we were once told it did.

There is, as Simon Blackburn has argued, no such thing as a post Truth era, other than in the minds of populists and would be and/or actual despots and dictators (see the ludicrous spin and counter-spin of last Saturday’s political farce in Russia?)…

It is a characteristic relativist claim that, in principle, we can always make up alternative versions of the stories that we tell about the world. But one finds, if one actually tries, that it is surprisingly hard to do so.

That we have drifted into a history that leans heavily on protagonist stories and barely references those who “got in their way” is inadequate to the needs of building a civic peace. Refreshingly “Once upon a time” restores these voices to the public account.

On The View last week, Rachel Hooper revealed some of the techniques used in the making of the five part series, by its director James Bluemel. It’s certainly not a representative history, not least because its choices rely heavily on historic footage.

In the first four episodes for anyone looking for balance will be frustrated. But that’s to miss what’s valuable about Blumel’s approach. In spending many hours with each person, he extracted extraordinary insight out of otherwise ordinary people.

There is no space for the usual play acting, and even the concluding episode each was given space to tell their stories without any moral judgement being applied. The morality arises from the honesty with which the stories are delivered to the audience.

Edited from thousands of hours of footage it makes its winding picaresque way through interview material including several protagonists to the conflict (most notably two loyalists and two republicans) alongside others. For many it will be hard viewing.

Not least because the two Republicans seem, at times during the interview, to have in someway to have enjoyed their careers (one as an ex gunman, the other was a firebomber) happy to follow orders. “We only saw the uniform” said Richard O’Rawe.

The loyalists offered less ‘comfortable’ stories. John Chambers had nightmares about the Shankill butchers. It wasn’t fear they’d kill him but in his childhood Glencairn was where they dumped the bodies of the Catholics they’d abducted, tortured and killed.

Derry loyalist James Greer spoke of how as a 17 yo he was in charge of guns. Thinking he’d joined a vigilante group (which is the story the UDA told the world and its 50,000 recruits at the time), months later he realised he was to be a killer in the UFF.

Between his requests for refills of tea he shares that he has a 17 year old granddaughter saying “I couldn’t imagine handing her a gun or anything other than a strawberry fucking milkshake to be honest”. His honesty is searing most of the way through.

“You’ve taken me to a bad place James” he says after admitting his transition into killer. “Just because you’re uncomfortable with it doesn’t mean it’s not there. And I hate to ignore the things that make me uncomfortable because they’re important.”

But it is through the story of former Blanket protester, Richard O’Rawe that we get a graphic personalised view of the traumatic events that radicalised him into a hyper violent career with the Provisionals:

“About 150 yards from our house the sky was absolutely on fire. All red, houses blazing. The world had turned chaotic…”

When the British army was deployed he described how his father and his old Republican friends “went for it like racing drivers”. In contrast his wife Bernadette related how she was told what to do by the Provos and Sinn Féin “as if they owned me”.

The chronological order is skeletal, which for interested strangers to Northern Ireland may be a blessing. You can get lost in the simple order of things and in unanswerable questions of causality that distract from the core human story of the time.

Verbatim quotes give each episode with a chilling progression in and out of madness: “It wasn’t like a movie anymore“, “do paramilitaries lie awake at night“, “so many broken hearts“, “loose talk costs lives“, “who wants to live like that?“.

For those of us for whom it is not a matter of historical reference but human memory, it is frustrating to see large chunks of context missing from the story as it unfolded, like the violent deaths that preceded the mayhem of Bloody Sunday.

But it’s the small stuff that catches you off guard: small talk as someone settles in for the interview, request for more tea or the sudden realisation that the young woman playing guitar in an Christian band is Sharon McBride, killed in a bomb years after.

The juxtaposition of Red Nose Day and the murder of comedian Paddy Kielty’s dad in 1988 by loyalists. The deep moral courage of Richard Moore reaching out to the army officer who blinded him, creating space for genuine humility and friendship.

The slow sloughing off sheer aloneness and fear of the aging UDR Greenfinch and her daughter who lived in fear of anyone finding out who and what she where she lived on the peace line backing on to the Short Strand, and pride in what was endured.

I found the intimacy of the detail emotionally overwhelming at times throughout the series. But that, I suspect, is what allows it to cut through in the way it has to people for whom Northern Ireland and its troubles are otherwise a closed book.

Fiona, whose brother was killed by the British army in Derry, gave a powerful summation in Episode 5:

I just feel angry that so many people in this part of Ireland had to suffer the shit that they did, should it be Catholic, Protestant, Policemen, soldiers, everything in between. I’m not a victim of the Troubles. I survived the fucking Troubles and I survived all the shite that was going with it.

And then…

We all have it in us for a wee bit of change and some have it in us for a big bit of change. And it’s astonishing what you can learn when you open the ears and you drop the guard a wee bit and let the old style of thinking go.

That surely means stepping up and stepping out of whatever too small cages we’ve allowed ourselves to become trapped in. There’s pain and regret and courage and sorrow and even beauty in each of those testimonies. And most valuably of all, truth.