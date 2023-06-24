Wagner chief accused of mutiny in Russia…

| Readers 0
a very tall building with a clock on it's side
Photo by Jaunt and Joy on Unsplash

It all seems to be kicking off in Russia. From the BBC:

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has vowed to “go all the way” to topple Russia’s military leadership, hours after the Kremlin accused him of “armed rebellion”.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said his Wagner fighters had crossed the border from Ukraine into Russia, entering the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Mr Prigozhin said his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way.

The local governor urged citizens there to keep calm and stay indoors.

Mr Prigozhin claimed that his forces had shot down a Russian military helicopter that “opened fire on a civilian convoy”. He did not give a location and the assertion could not be immediately verified.

The Wagner Group is a private army of mercenaries that has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine.

Tension has been growing between them over how the war has been fought, with Mr Prigozhin launching vocal criticisms of Russia’s military leadership in recent months.

On Friday, the 62-year-old mercenary leader accused the military of launching a deadly missile strike on his troops and vowed to punish them. He did not provide evidence.

There seems to be no shortage of bad blood between the various mercenary groups and the Russian Army. Where will it all lead?

Wagner appear to be in control of Rostov-on-Don, a Russian city of over a million people.

All of this is good news for Ukraine who will try to exploit the division and chaos to retake territory.

Or maybe Putin is behind the whole thing? Anything is possible in Russia.

This is a developing story so please do post any relevant tweets or links.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Wagner chief accused of mutiny in Russia…

Soapbox

SOAPBOX: Setting a different lead – Presbyterians for Inclusion and Equality #dublinpride

Frank Schnittger

The Smug Racist Republic versus Globalising Elite…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation