Census2021: Adding to the count, new census data

Dr Paul Nolan is an independent researcher based in Belfast. He writes on conflict societies, social trends and demography.

The publication of the Census 21 data last year proved to be a watershed moment for Northern Ireland. It showed that on the centenary of the state, a state established to provide the security of built-in majority for unionists, the Catholic population had become larger than the Protestant population.

On 31 May NISRA released a new cache of data which shows how this dynamic between the two communities is likely to take shape in the future. There are of course other identities now in play, adding complexity and unpredictability to the mix, but the main outlines are plain to see.

The census data was collected on one particular day, 21 March 2021, and is therefore a snapshot in time, a frozen moment. To turn that snapshot into a moving picture we need to see how religious identities are distributed across the age cohorts; this allows us to see the patterns of growth and decline. The picture that emerges from the new data is a stark one.

While the overall total for those from a Protestant background is 43.5%, there is a tapering effect as we move down the age cohorts from the oldest to the youngest. Above the age of 65 the Protestant share is 59.2% while the Catholic share is 37.9% (not a huge advance on the 34% it comprised in the first ever Northern Ireland census in 1926).

At the other end of the age spectrum the ratios are transformed. In the 0-14 age cohort Catholics make up 48.7% of the population while Protestants make up just 32.5%. Where is the hinge point? Because the age cohorts are very broad we can only say with certainty that it occurs somewhere in the 40-64 bracket, but extrapolating from the 2011 figures and projecting forward it is likely that the break point is around the age of 48 or 50.

Above that age Protestants make up the larger population; below that age Catholics make up the larger population.

The momentum shown in these figures is broadly consistent with the annual Department of Education School Census which shows that in the 2022/23 intake Catholics make up 50% of the pupil population while Protestants and Others make up the remaining 50%.

Differences in the way in which NISRA and the Department of Education tally up the Other Christian category make it difficult to make exact comparisons (NISRA gives discrete figures for this category but brackets them with Protestants, while the School Census blends them with Others).

The general picture however is clear: over the past decade the Catholic school pupil numbers have consistently hovered around 50% – very close in fact to the mythical 50% plus one – and so the main change has been in the relative strengths of Protestants and Others, with the numbers of Others increasing in proportion to the decline in the number of Protestants.

There is only one way this can go. These children will grow up and the demographic escalator will carry them into adulthood and into the electorate. Meanwhile, at the other end of the age spectrum Protestants will continue to be the larger number in the mortality figures. The religious seesaw is tilting and the direction of the tilt is unmistakable.

That doesn’t mean there is going to be a united Ireland around the corner, or even around the next corner, or the one after that. It is frequently asserted – and almost as frequently forgotten – that just because someone is a Catholic doesn’t mean they are a nationalist, and just because someone identifies with