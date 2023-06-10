End of a petulant populist? The Trump Indictment in spoken form…

| Readers 1206
"Donald Trump - Caricature" by DonkeyHotey is licensed under CC BY

Just putting this here. It’s the indictment against Trump read out so you don’t have to read it all. For now, I’m going to keep the comments closed until people have had a chance to listen. Slugger is not for venting, but for thoughtful comment.

I will open them later on once people have had a chance to listen. If you haven’t listened or read the written report, please refrain until you have?

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

Brian O'Neill

Open sunday – politics free zone…

Frank Schnittger

The last thing Sinn Féin want is to let the DUP off the hook they have impaled themselves on…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation