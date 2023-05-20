The Slugger Big Bumper 2023 Local Election Results Live Blog: Day Two…

Yesterdays results post was extremely popular with nearly 1200 comments and 22,000 readers but it was getting very hard to follow so I am putting up this second post. This sequel post will be even better than the original, like The Godfather or World War Two.

All the votes should be counted today. Will the Sinn Fein surge continue? or will the DUP start to pull back from the brink? After a rather dull campaign the counting is proving to be a lot more exciting.

They say very election in Northern Ireland is a de facto border poll so this result is bigger than just the lads and lasses who make sure your bins are emptied.

Lets get ready to ramble!!!