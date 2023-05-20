The Slugger Big Bumper 2023 Local Election Results Live Blog: Day Two…

| Readers 5212
3D rendering of people forms elections symbol

Yesterdays results post was extremely popular with nearly 1200 comments and 22,000 readers but it was getting very hard to follow so I am putting up this second post. This sequel post will be even better than the original, like The Godfather or World War Two.

All the votes should be counted today. Will the Sinn Fein surge continue? or will the DUP start to pull back from the brink? After a rather dull campaign the counting is proving to be a lot more exciting.

They say very election in Northern Ireland is a de facto border poll so this result is bigger than just the lads and lasses who make sure your bins are emptied.

Lets get ready to ramble!!!

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

The Slugger Big Bumper 2023 Local Election Results Live Blog: Day Two…

Brian O'Neill

The Slugger Big Bumper 2023 Local Election Results Live Blog…

Philip McGuinness

What to watch for in the Local Elections…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation