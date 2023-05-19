The Slugger Big Bumper 2023 Local Election Results Live Blog…

After pounding the streets and racking up enough steps to make their Apple watches meltdown, the campaign is over, and the votes have been cast. Now the candidates wait nervously as their votes are counted.
807 people are competing for 462 seats, which is actually pretty good odds when you think about it.
This is an open thread, so feel free to post any observations, tweets, results etc.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.