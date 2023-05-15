#BBCRedlines looks at the unaligned parties for #le23

| Readers 464

YouTube video

Last week on the Red Lines podcast, we looked at the Unaligned parties with Suzanne Breen, Enda McClafferty and the host, Mark Carruthers. You can listen to the full episode here. 

Recent posts

David McCann

#BBCRedlines looks at the unaligned parties for #le23

Brian O'Neill

Nursing student places in Northern Ireland is to be cut by 300…

Michael Hehir

Background to Council Elections: Mid Ulster…

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation