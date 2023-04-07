WATCH: The Legacy of the Agreement #GFA25

The Linen Hall has organised a series of events looking at the Origins and Legacies of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

The first was held in the library on Monday evening and featured a panel of young MLAs (the criterion was that they had to be under 40 years old) being interrogated by Seamus McKee. Nearly half the population of Northern Ireland today were under 18 or hadn’t even been born when the Agreement was signed and endorsed by referendum.

You can watch back to hear the thoughts and reflections of Phillip Brett (North Belfast, DUP), Pádraig Delargy (Foyle, Sinn Féin), Cara Hunter (East Londonderry, SDLP), Kate Nicholl (South Belfast, Alliance Party) and John Stewart (East Antrim, UUP).

Origins & Legacies also features a free exhibition that you can see in the library’s vertical gallery until the end of May, another three panel events over coming weeks, and a flavour of how playwrights addressed the Agreement in drama, curated by Ian McElhinney and Dan Gordon in the Grand Opera House on 29 April.

The project is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

